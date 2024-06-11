Controlled explosion of undetonated WW2 bomb in sea involving HM Coastguard and the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 11th Jun 2024, 13:03 BST
Dramatic footage shows the moment an undetonated bomb left over from World War Two explodes in the sea.

Incredible video captures the moment when an unexploded bomb was detonated in a controlled explosion off the British coast. The Navy Bomb Disposal team and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team dealt with the left over WW2 explosive, which was discovered at Nose's Point.

Posting on social media, HM Coastguard said: “As the video shows, even historic ordnance is extremely dangerous and if discovered follow these steps: Do not move or touch, Move back to a safe location, Call 999 and ASK FOR THE COASTGUARD.”

