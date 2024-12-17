This video More videos

I went down to Blackpool Tower when Strictly Come Dancing was in the resort, and asked fans to predict the winner - and the majority were rooting for Chris McCausland to win the final.

Watch the moment when Strictly Come Dancing winner, Chris McCausland, met with fans outside Blackpool Tower. In the video above (click to play), the blind comedian can be seen signing autographs and taking selfies with members of the public in the street.

Chris McCausland poses for selfies outside Blackpool Tower during Strictly Come Dancing visit. | Lucinda Herbert / Shots! TV

The short video clip above also shows several Strictly Come Dancing fans being asked to predict who would win the final - and they overwhelmingly said Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell as their favourites.

‘I’ve got two eyes and I couldn’t dance like [Chris]’

One person in the queue outside Blackpool Tower last month, who was rooting for stand-up comedian Chris - who is the first blind contestant to win Strictly Come Dancing - said: "I don't know how he does it. I've got two eyes and I couldn't dance like he does."

Chris having a natter. | Lucinda Herbert

Another admitted that he’s ‘not the best dancer’ but still thought he would probably win the Glitterball in the Strictly final - which he won last night (14/12/2024).

The clip is part of a 12 minute video that looks at what happens when Strictly comes to Blackpool.

Where can I watch Strictly Fever Comes To Blackpool?

Strictly Fever Comes To Blackpool | Lucinda Herbert / Shots! TV

