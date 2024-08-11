This video More videos

Watch the moment two burglars are caught breaking into a shop before they’re arrested in nearby alleyways.

Two men were caught in the act breaking into a shop and stealing more than £300 worth of razors.

Patrick Crerand, 51, and Steven Green, 49, were spotted on CCTV in the early hours of April 25 this year, having smashed a window to burgle Savers, in Market Place in Wisbech.

A spokesperson for Cambs police said: “They were arrested in nearby alleyways and later charged with non-dwelling burglary, including theft of Gillette razors worth £301.86, which they admitted in court. Green also admitted being in possession of heroin.”

Crerand, of King’s Street, Wisbech, and Green, of Norwich Road, Wisbech, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 2) where they were sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and both must pay £200 in compensation to Savers.

Inspector Michael Basford, from Fenland’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), commented: “Thanks to the quick actions of the CCTV operators and our response colleagues, Crerand and Green were caught in the act and the stolen goods were recovered.