Adorable video shows two-year-old boy dancing along with father’s Morris dance group during street performance
An adorable video shows a young boy joining in with his father’s dance troupe during a street performance.
The footage shows two-year-old Toby Morris, dressed in full costume, dancing away at the side - following along with all of the steps and passionately banging his sticks.
Toby joined his father, Pete Davenhill-Stevens, and his dance group, White Rose Morris, for the routine in York, with onlookers impressed by his natural dance ability.
Pete said: "Toby attends nearly all of our dance outs and loves it. He regularly takes his socks off at nursery and Morris dances round the room much to the delight of his nursery teachers."
White Rose Morris were formed in the autumn of 1953 and dance in a style called Cotswold Morris Dance. The group is always looking to welcome new members. They meet at HD1 Dance on St John's Road in Huddersfield on Wednesday evenings throughout the winter months.
