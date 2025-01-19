Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows amateur baker Keith Scovell creating his viral caricature cakes of famous faces, including Freddie Mercury and Claudia Winkleman.

An amateur baker has found fame online by making hilarious caricature cakes of famous faces including Ant and Dec, the royals and Claudia Winkleman.

Keith Scovell, 55, says he had no idea his creations had made him a viral sensation - until it was pointed out to him.

Mr Scovell first began baking his Spitting Image-esque cakes after his sister Helen requested a crocodile cake for her birthday around seven years ago. The resulting "horrendous" creation drew a crowd of onlookers who found the cake hilarious and encouraged him to explore his talents further.

Mr Scovell, of Kentish Town in north London, later went on to attempt a cake creation of Taylor Swift for his niece's 18th birthday which racked up thousands of views on his social media pages.

Some of his creations, including his latest of Traitors host Claudia Winkleman, have been featured on national television and brought him adulation from across the globe.

Mr Scovell says that he tries to toe the line between being funny and offensive with his cakes, and never intends to upset the subjects of his creations.

Due to his rise in popularity, Mr Scovell says he may need to think about selling his cakes or offering a cake-making kit in the future.

Mr Scovell, a HR consultant, said: "With the Claudia Winkleman one, I was watching her on TV and sculpting the cake. I looked down and thought, 'This could actually look like her'. They're kind of like [the puppets from] Spitting Image. People say I've captured her essence.

“I just do them for family and friends. I don't sell them, I just give them away to whoever wants to eat them.

"People were asking me to ship them across to America, but I don't think I could ship one across London. Maybe it's something I've got to start thinking about. I just didn't think people would be that interested in it, but maybe there's a gap in the market."