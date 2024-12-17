Animals bring joy at Christmas farm event as Santa and his elves arrive at Alpaca farm

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 17th Dec 2024, 10:49 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 17:33 BST

Take a look inside this magical Christmas wonderland as Santa visits an alpaca farm, in our festive video.

Watch how an alpaca farm has been transformed into a magical festive wonderland, in the video above (click to play).

Lottie, a volunteer elf, with Tommy and Tuppence the goatsplaceholder image
Lottie, a volunteer elf, with Tommy and Tuppence the goats | Lucinda Herbert

Magical Christmas experience

The video shows all the Christmassy fun inside the barn, where families can be seen petting various animals - including a cute white rabbit and the alpacas. Even the tractor is tastefully decorated with red and green tinsel and a huge bow!

Lottie tells Lucinda Herbert, in the video: “I help as children take hold of the alpaca and take him for a walk over to Santa’s Grotto.”

Alpaca ride to Santa’s Grotto

Youngsters are seen, in the clip, writing letters to Santa - and as they come out, there is a huge tractor tyre which has been transformed into a wreath where Gemma, another elf volunteer, helps families take the perfect pictures to share on social media.

In the video, Gemma says: “It feels so Christmassy on here, although I feel the magic less as I’ve got older, when I’m here and there’s so many Christmas things going on I can’t help but get in the spirit. My favourite thing is seeing the [children’s] faces light up seeing the animals and Santa.”

Violet the Elf with a cute fluffy white bunny at Lowlands Farm.placeholder image
Violet the Elf with a cute fluffy white bunny at Lowlands Farm. | Lucinda Herbert

I go for a look inside Santa’s Grotto, where I am welcomed in by two more elves. The wooden cabin feels so cosy and lovely with twinkling lights and pictures of all of Santa’s reindeer. Afterwards, Gemma adds: “Santa comes and says hello to all the animals when he arrives, and he brings a little present for all of the animals so each one has something on Christmas Day.”

Charlotte Traynor, owner of Lowlands Farm, with a donkey dressed up for Christmasplaceholder image
Charlotte Traynor, owner of Lowlands Farm, with a donkey dressed up for Christmas | Lucinda Herbert

And before I leave, I get to meet two sweet little goats called Tommy and Tuppence - who are wearing Christmas bandanas and are being fed by Lottie. They are definitely a hit with the young children!

One of Santa's elves with George the alpaca on Lowlands Farmplaceholder image
One of Santa's elves with George the alpaca on Lowlands Farm | Lucinda Herbert

The magical Christmas event is on every weekend until Christmas. Visit https://lowlandsfarmalpacas.uk/ to book or find out more on https://www.facebook.com/lowlandsfarm.co.uk

Unconventional Brits - Christmas Special

The video above was filmed as part of a Christmas Special episode of Unconventional Brits - a weekly show that airs on Shots! TV - the official Freeview channel of the Blackpool Gazette. Watch the episode here https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52721394

The series celebrates the quirkier side of British life and culture. Watch the full series here https://www.shotstv.com/playlist/5931/unconventional-brits

