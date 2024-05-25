Adorable but naughty sheep interrupts alpaca yoga exercise class on farm
An unmissable clip captures the moment a rogue sheep begins munching on yoga mats and rifling through handbags, mid-way through an outdoor exercise class. Bewildered participants stop and giggle at the naughty farm animal, as the instructor races across to shoo him away.
The funny moment was captured by Lucinda Herbert, a video producer for Shots! TV. Ms Herbert had been filming at Lowlands Farm in Blackpool, for a short light-hearted programme about Alpaca Yoga - a new outdoor wellness craze that involves doing yoga surrounded by animals.
In the six minute show, Jacqueline Winslow, a yoga instructor for Zen In Nature, tells Shots! TV: “[The sheep was] a bit of a cheeky monkey really. They do like to nibble on your yoga mat, so it makes for an interesting experience.”
Participants in the class are shown mingling with the farm animals, and walking the alpacas down to a paddock where the yoga session took place. After the exercise class, one lady tells Ms Herbert: “The naughty sheep was going around trying to eat people’s handbags and chew my laces on my shoes.”
