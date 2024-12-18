Leicestershire firm ensures drivers get to Christmas celebrations safely this festive season

As the UK braces for a cold and potentially hazardous festive season, Leicestershire-headquartered Tyron Runflat, a leader in tyre safety solutions, is urging both the public and commercial vehicle drivers to prioritise vehicle safety to prevent accidents and limit disruption.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA predicted an average of over 45 million journeys across the country’s road network in the three days before Christmas in 2023, and this year that figure is set to increase in the build-up to 25th December.

Further statistics from National Highways highlight the challenges of winter driving, with 68,893 breakdowns on its road network having been reported between November 2023 and January 2024 - a 22% increase compared to the same period four years ago, when 56,517 breakdowns were recorded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All in all, the dangers for road users have never been higher, with tyre issues accounting for 19% of incidents, underscoring the critical need for robust tyre safety solutions like Tyron Runflat. The product ensures that if you experience a blow out, the tyre will remain on the wheel and the vehicle will be safe to drive until you reach a place of refuge.

Rafid Marzan, Tyron Runflat

Peter Simson, Director at Tyron Runflat, which is headquartered in Loughborough, said: “As the UK road network enters its busiest period of the calendar year, with over 14m road trips planned on average for Christmas Eve, it’s more important than ever to make sure your car or vehicle is ready for travel. Blow outs and punctures are a top cause of road accidents, particularly in the winter months.

“Winter is a critical time for road safety, as drivers face unpredictable weather, reduced visibility, and icy conditions. Our Runflat solution is designed to keep vehicles moving safely even in the event of tyre failure, ensuring that drivers can maintain control and reach a place of safety where remedial work or recovery can be conducted.”

Tyron’s Runflat's MultiBand system enables the tyre to lock onto the wheel rim in the event of a blowout, preventing catastrophic loss of control, and giving the driver passage to a safe location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But even without a detrimental blowout, the Runflat technology used ensures the Multiband can maintain stability during tyre deflation – particularly useful when navigating potholes, icy patches, and other winter road hazards. The lightweight nature of Tyron Runflat means it can be installed without special tools, making them ideal for swift deployment and ensuring minimal downtime.

National Highways has also issued a stark warning about the risks of unprepared vehicles. Stranded lorries on steep inclines during icy conditions can block gritters, exacerbating road hazards for all users. Surveys reveal that only 34% of drivers travel with a water supply, 10% carry emergency food, and just 21% ensure their mobile phone is fully charged before setting out on winter journeys.

For fleet operators, including delivery services ramping up operations ahead of Christmas, Tyron Runflat offers a robust safety net.

Vehicle immobilisations due to tyre failures can lead to significant delays and financial losses, especially during peak demand periods. Equipping vehicles with Tyron systems can mitigate these risks, ensuring timely deliveries and customer satisfaction – particularly important as the country relies on the logistics network to deliver its Christmas presents purchased online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter adds: “While regular tyre checks, appropriate tyre pressure, and winter tyres are essential, integrating Tyron’s Runflat technology provides an unparalleled level of security and peace of mind for drivers. We’re proud to play a part in making UK roads safer this season.”