We couldn’t believe our eyes when we spotted this five-star romantic deal on Wowcher — private hot tub, prosecco, breakfast in bed and serious luxury

We’re always hunting for great getaways and standout deals — but every now and then, something lands in our lap that stops us in our tracks. This is one of those moments. An ultra-romantic Lake District escape with a private hot tub, prosecco, breakfast in bed and all the trimmings — and it’s on Wowcher. Yes, Wowcher. If you still think it’s just about cut-price fish pedicures and bungee jumps, think again. The platform is stepping firmly into the luxury staycation game, and this might be the most jaw-dropping example yet.

Hidden away in Bowness-on-Windermere, the four-star Aphrodites Boutique Suites offers an almost fairytale-level experience — all velvet headboards, candlelit hot tubs and indulgent extras. The current deal gives you a two or three-night stay for two people with your own private hot tub, a full English breakfast served in bed each morning, a bottle of prosecco, flower petals on arrival and artisan chocolates — from just £299.

This isn’t just a fancy hotel. It’s a series of opulent themed suites, spread across three buildings, each one designed to offer couples their own romantic retreat. You could find yourself in the Bella suite, with its circular bed and log-burning stove, or in the open-plan Love Shack Cabin with its private hot tub and spa bed. At the high end of the scale, there’s the Infinity suite, with floating king-size bed, sun loungers, a huge outdoor infinity tub, sunken snug and even a glass ceiling.

Many of the suites feature private outdoor hot tubs like this – tucked into tranquil woodland settings, perfect for an unforgettable romantic escape | Wowcher

Other highlights across the suites include whirlpool spa baths, cinema-style TVs, rainfall showers, balcony views, surround sound systems, ice machines and complimentary minibars. Some rooms even come with Swedish barrel saunas and garden firepits. It’s no exaggeration to say this is one of the most luxurious romantic stays anywhere in the UK.

Whichever suite you go for, you’ll be welcomed with flower petals and fizz. Then it’s chocolates on the side, robes and slippers, Netflix on tap, and a freshly cooked breakfast delivered right to your bed. Dog-friendly options are available too — up to two small dogs or one medium-sized one are welcome in selected cabins.

This spa-inspired suite blends glamour and serenity – with its copper bath, ambient lighting and sleek loungers, it’s a space designed purely for indulgence | Wowcher

And you’ll be staying just two minutes from the banks of Lake Windermere, in the heart of the national park. That means you’re perfectly placed for bracing fell walks, woodland strolls, or boat trips across the lake. Visit Beatrix Potter’s Hill Top farmhouse, explore the gardens and ruins at Lowther Castle, or take a slower pace and listen to one of the park’s guided audio trails.

This is one of those rare breaks that feels like pure luxury, but without the five-star price tag. It’s the sort of experience you’d expect to see in a glossy couples’ travel magazine — not on a daily deals site. But here it is, and it’s proving popular. At the time of writing, multiple bookings have already been made in the past 24 hours.

Sleek, modern and impossibly romantic — this standout suite is the epitome of Lake District luxury, complete with mood lighting, fire feature and plush velvet finishes | Wowcher

If you’re the sort of couple who loves a little indulgence, stunning surroundings and a hot tub under the stars, this is the getaway you didn’t know you needed. Book it now — not just as a treat, but as a promise to yourself that the long nights of winter will have something special waiting in the diary.

