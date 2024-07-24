Book a bargain five-star break on the Costa Del Sol - here are our expert picks

Stay at the five-star Senator Banùs | lastminute.com

If you’re looking for a romantic getaway away from the summer holiday rush, we’ve found a top deal this week for a five-star stay in Spain during September.

If it’s sun, sea and sand that’s you’re after, with a little bit of luxury, lastminute.com have this deal on a seven-night stay at the five-star Senator Banùs, Costa del Sol from as low as £367pp during September*.

Sea views from your hotel room | lastminute.com

You can relax by the rooftop plunge pool, look out to sea on your balcony or relax with a massage in the on-site spa.

This is the perfect romantic getaway for couples as it’s an adults-only hotel with a spa and hair salon, two outdoor and one indoor swimming pools, a sauna, hot tub and a 24-hour fitness centre, if that’s your thing.

Relax by the rooftop pool | lastminute.com

The hotel is in Estepona, a stone’s throw away from Salduna beach and a short trip from Marbella. You’ll be just a 10-minute drive from El Corte Ingles shopping centre and Puerto Banus Beach. Plus there’s a whole host of golf courses nearby, and several great places to eat and drink near including a Mediterranean restaurant and a bar on site. Buffet breakfasts are available as an add on.

With flights from London Gatwick, the price depends on the date you book - but the cheapest seven-day break we found was £367pp departing on September 27*.