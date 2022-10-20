Young Melton karate players celebrate British titles

Ronin IKKU club members who entered the 44th British Open

The British Open is recognised as one of the most prestigious tournaments in the martial arts calendar with fighters travelling from all over the world to compete, with entrants from Denmark, Holland, Costa Rica, Kuwait and Lithuania to name a few.

Sixteen club members entered the annual event at the K2 in Crawley, which has full-contact rules, in a knockout-style tournament system.

The event on, October 1, consisted of an action packed day, full day of fights which was streamed to a global audience.

Outstanding performances by the entire team was capped off by an impressive number of podium finishes and three new British Champions.

Millie Bunn battled through to the final where she faced a much larger and physically intimidating opponent, however her technique and power meant she was able to dominate her opponent to take home the gold.

In the Under 12 girls category Jinny Kettell made light work of her opponents, winning her semi-final inside the first round and then swiftly finishing her opponent in the final, capping off a very technical performance.

Lastly, Charlie Blackwood won his title in impressive fashion, showing excellent determination in all of his fights including some highlight-reel head kicks along the way.

Four silver medals were also picked up, brothers Ryan and Jack Farrow in their respective categories, Charlotte Raisen in the under 16 girls fought an extremely close final and Will Westaway had three extremely tough fights on his way to collecting second place in another close final fight.

Advertisement

Head coach, Tom Cunnington, said: "Our squad really put Ronin on the map with their performances, everyone who fought did our club and organisation proud, supporting each other throughout the day.

"Whether they came home with a trophy or not, just being able to step out in front of hundreds of people is a really tough thing to do.

"I'm delighted to coach them.”

The club train on a Tuesday and Friday at Jubilee Sports in Melton Mowbray and are sponsored by Mattsons Properties Ltd.

Advertisement

RESULTS:

1st Place -U14 Girls - Millie Bunn,U12 Girls - Jinny Kettell,U12 Boys - Charlie Blackwood,

2nd Place -Novice Mens –80kg - Will Westaway,U16 Girls - Charlotte Raisen,U14 Boys - Ryan Farrow,U12 Boys - Jack Farrow.