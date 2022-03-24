Women and girls urged to try out Judy Murray-backed SheRallies event at Hamilton Tennis Club

Libby Duncan, left, with Dee Hughes and Jan Jackson.

Women and girls of all ages are being served up a treat at Hamilton Tennis Club in Melton next month.

They are invited to a free session at the club based in Tennis Ave, off Sandy Lane, as part of the national SheRallies initiative.

Headed by Judy Murray, the goal is to empower and expand the number of women and girls coaching and playing tennis across the UK.

Hamilton coach Libby Duncan, who is organising the event, said the aim was to inspire more women to take up tennis.

“Girls and women aged from four to 94 of all abilities are welcome. As well as introducing them to tennis skills there will be lots of fun activities.“

“They don’t need to bring anything with them - all equipment will be provided. “

The session will run from 12-2pm on Sunday, April 10, and booking is essential.