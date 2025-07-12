Wins all around for Melton Mowbray's tennis teams

MMTC Ladies 2nd Team

After another exciting week of league tennis Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s senior teams all emerged as victors with a supper six out of six record.

Club coach and Men’s captain Ryan Parmar once again led the way with a Regional League win and followed up with a Leicestershire Summer Doubles Division 2 win to keep them in with a great chance of promotion from Division 2.

In the Regional League East the team travelled to West Bridgeford and returned with a 5-1 win with Ryan, Liam Wright and teenager Harrison Culpan gaining singles wins.

The club wrapped up the points with Ryan and Jake Beagle and second pairing of Niral Nana and Liam Wright both collecting doubles wins to keep their hopes high of staying in the league for 2026.

Returning to league two duty the men’s first team entertained visitorsVictoria 1 and took the points following a solid 7-2 win to keep them ahead in the Div 2 title race.

The club benefitted from the opposition arriving with just two pairs due to a late injury and Ryan and partner Ben Simpkin soon notched their two remaining rubbers. Second pairing of James Rowe and Harrison Culpan and third pair of Alex Freestone and Ollie Aley both added two wins apiece to clinch the points.

The Men’s second team have a tough season in Div 4B but with a strong side out they travelled to fellow strugglers Mkt Bosworth and returned with all the points following a super 9-0 win which skipper Justin Horobin admitted, is just the tonic the team needed .

The Ladies second team are putting in some super results after an indifferent start to their season in Div 3A and kept up their momentum away from the bottom when they travelled to Rothley 3 and returned with the points following a 9-0 clean sweep despite some closely contested rubbers.

To put the icing on the cake the ladies Vets team entertained Charnwood 3 In their Division 3B fixture and ran out 5-3 winners to keep their unbeaten run intact which delighted skipper Natalie Clayton in her first season of league tennis.