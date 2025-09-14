Winning start for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's mixed teams

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club and Belvoir Vale Tennis Clubs Mercury Team's line up.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's three senior mixed teams all got off to a winning start in their respective divisions.

The first team travelled to nearby Syston Northfields 1 for their Division 1 fixture and returned with the points following an 8-1 win.

Skipper Charlie Griffin teamed up with Ben Simpkin to collect three wins along with second pair of Jake Beagle and Sarah Wright with the normally reliable Ryan Parmar and Ellie Sorsky having to settle for two wins.

The team had very little time to settle when they were competing in the County Mixed Mercury Cup first rounds with a short visit to Belvoir Vale Tennis Club and they duly produced a performance that saw them go through by a 6-1 scoreline with skipper Charlie Griffin leading her team of Jess Rowe, Ellie Sorksky, Ryan Parmar, Niral Nana and James Rowe,

The home sides team were Reinette Boucher, Carolyn Park, Julia Young, Andy Isaac, Jamie Wallace and Mark Blackburn.

The match was played in a superb spirit throughout and the home side fully played their part in an enjoyable afternoons tennis which saw Melton take the first steps to regaining this much coveted trophy.

The second mixed team entertained Lutterworth 2 in their Division 1B fixture and were in commanding form running out 9-0 winners.

Tom Dryell teamed up with Ellie Sorsky to notch their three rubbers for just the loss of 10 games. Second pair of Ben Simpkin and Maia Dunn went one better by losing just 9 games and third pairing of Alex Freestone did even better with just the loss of 8 games.

The third mixed team entertained Victoria TC 1 and performed well to run out winners by a 7-2 scoreline.

First pairing of Tom Ursell and Beth Lowe led the way with a superb maximum and they were well supported by second pair of Mark Ashman and Sarah Medcalf and third pair of Barry Gill and Jill Woods who both collected two wins.

The Ladies Over 40’s Vet’s team also had a successful weekend when they entertained Market Harborough 3 and took the points with a 5-3 win.

First pair of Laura Fretwell and Jill Woods proved the cornerstone of the win with a maximum four sets and second pairing of Bridget Ingle and Jo Anderson were a set down in their final match and with a draw looking the likely result, the pair dug deep to snatch a final set and clinch the win.

The Men’s Over 40’s Vets team have had a tough time with injuries and holidays playing havoc with their team selection and they entertained a strong Carisbrooke 2 team and went down by an eight nil scoreline.

The 18& Under Boys entertained Loughborough 1 with a really young team out and despite battling bravely they went down by a 6-0 scoreline.

The 10& Under Mixed team travelled to Syston Northfields and shared the points in a 3-3 draw. Noah Maclean and Jude Armes notched the Melton singles wins and then paired up to notch a doubles win and gain a share of the points.