Win away at rivals Charnwood clinches Fox Summer Inter-Club League title for Melton
Melton went into the match eight points ahead of Charnwood, so they needed just four points to win the league and, in the end, won by 57-37 shots and 12-0 points.
Although evenly matched over the first five ends on rink five, Charnwood scored four shots in the sixth end, pulling ahead of Tyler King, Laura Hickin, Matt Smith and John Robinson.
Charnwood won three of the final seven ends, but with just single shots, whereas Melton put in a three and two fours as well as a single to win by 20-11.
Nick Stubbs, Alan Hickin, Pauline Wells and Peter White had a similar start, with the score at 4-3 to Melton after five ends, who then scored four shots in the sixth end, establishing a lead which Charnwood never managed to close.
On rink seven, David Pick, Martin Cooke, Jenny McConnell and Jordan Butcher faced an uphill task, with Charnwood being 12-3 ahead after 10 ends.
But the Melton team staged a remarkable recovery, scoring five shots in the 11th end, followed by three twos and then a four in the final end, bringing the score to 18-16 to Melton.
The winter season starts this week with the first Men’s Inter-Club League match away against Barwell on Saturday and the first Ladies’ match away against Leicester on Saturday, 19th October.
