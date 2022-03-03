Win and a draw for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club sides in Winter Indoors matches

Tennis news.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Winter Indoor team’s were back in action at the weekend with the A team collecting their second 4-4 draw of the season against a strong Ashby Castle A side.

Meanwhile, the B side notched a 6-2 win over Market Bosworth B.

Simon Hawthorne and Justin Horobin put the A side ahead with a 6-4 win in the men’s doubles before Ashby hit back to take the ladies’ round.

Simon then teamed up to put Melton ahead again with 7-3 win in their mixed game but Ashby responded to take the last mixed to force a draw.

Results: S. Hawthorne & J. Horobin won 6-4, M. Dunn & K. Stratford lost 1-8, S. Hawthorne & M. Dunn won 7-3, J. Horobin & K. Stratford lost 1-11.

The B team were paired against Market Bosworth B in their Division Two match and they notched their first win with a 6-2 scoreline.

Neil Johnson teamed up with Justin Horobin to take the men’s round by an 8-5 score before Bosworth hit back to level by taking the ladies’ match.

Neil then teamed up with Jess Simpkin in the mixed to put the Melton side ahead by a tight 7-6 score before Justin partnered Danielle Wells to an 8-2 win to seal the points for Melton Mowbray.