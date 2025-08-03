Wimbledon's home from home to Melton Tennis Club's Ryan

MMTC Ryan Parmar at Wimbledon 2025

With the dust now settling for another year on the Wimbledon Grand Slam Tennis tournament it's a good time for reflection for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Coach and Men's team captain Ryan Parmar

In 2010 as a fourteen year old Ryan fulfilled a dream when he won the Leicestershire Junior County section of the Road to Wimbledon Tournament and a few months later was playing on the hallowed Wimbledon grass courts. Of course Ryan and the other contestants all had a superb time being shown around the All England Club and Ryan also did well on court making the last sixteen in the singles and last eight in the mixed doubles.

The following year Ryan was invited to become a ball boy at the ATP Tour Finals held at the O2 in London where he got to retrieve the balls for many of the worlds top players citing Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer has the kindest players at this tournament.

Then it was off to University in Leeds and whilst he was there in 2016 an offer came in that he could not refuse, to work at Wimbledon for the tournament duration. At that time the AELTCC took into account playing standards and only players of a certain level and above were offered jobs at the championships.

For the first few years Ryan was involved in collecting data from matches and supplying it for TV viewing.

This year 2025 Ryan was involved as a TV graphics operator which meant collecting statistics from matches that would go onto our television screens during and after matches.

Well , whose matches as he worked on? In the early days of 2016 ,

Serena and Venus Williams, Simone Halep and Angelique Kerber, Milos Raonic, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and of course Britain’s Andy Murray who won the title that year. This year of course Amanda Anisimova, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek. Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini, Madison Keys and our own British ladies Katie Boulter, Emma Radacanu and Sonay Kartal.

Plus Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, Alex De Minaur, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and our own Cameron Norrie, Dan Evan’s and Jack Draper.

So when you watch the Wimbledon Championships next year 2026 and all those statistics of first serves in, second serves in, outright winners and unforced errors show up on your screen, remember Melton’s Ryan and a huge team of stats colleagues have collected and processed it all for your TV viewing. Ryan’s last words, Roll on Wimbledon 2026.