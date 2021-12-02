Vital wins for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club teams

The men's firsts.

Despite the changing weather conditions, Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Winter League teams kept busy with a trio of their sides playing and all notching up vital wins.

The ladies’ firsts kept up their good form that sees them keep up their bid to take the Division One title when they entertained Wigston firsts and ran out convincing 7-1 winners.

Second pairing on the day of Laura Cooper and Kim Stratford, playing her second match of the day following a late withdrawal through illness, performed brilliantly to notch all four sets.

Skipper Jess Gadsby and Ellie Jenkins at first pairing weighed in with three sets to ensure the Ladies remain well in the pack fighting for the title.

Results: L. Cooper & K. Stratford won 6-4, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-1; J .Gadsby & E. Jenkins drew 4-6, 6-2, won 6-2, 6-2.

The ladies’ second team entertained Hinckley seconds in their Division Five match and claimed the points with a solid 6-2 win.

Kim Stratford teamed up with Beth Lowe to collect three wins and the first pairing of Laura Hayward and Jess Simpkin matched them with a win and a draw in their games to ensure the points.

Results: J. Simpkin & L. Hayward drew 6-0, 4-6, won 6-3, 6-3; K. Stratford & B. Lowe drew 6-4, 4-6, won 6-3, 6-0.

The men’s first team kept up their improved form when they travelled for a tough match at Market Bosworth firsts and returned with a share of the spoils after a 4-4 draw in their contest.

Both pairings of Ryan Parmar and Miles Charlton and Tom Ellis and John Sturmey performed well to take two sets apiece.