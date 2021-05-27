Victories for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club vets

The men’s vets team.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Ladies and Mens over 40s teams both made a winning start to their season.

At Lutterworth Seconds the Ladies won a Division Six match 5-3 as Alison Stone and Jill Woods won four-sets (6-3, 7-5 and 6-3, 6-2) with Jo Anderson and Bridget Ingle collecting one (6-4, 1-6 and 4-6, 1-6).

The Men’s team entertained Oaks and District in Division Six, winning 6-2.