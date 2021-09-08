Victories for Melton Mowbray TC mixed teams

Tennis news. Photo: Melton Mowbray

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Mixed team’s were all in action recently with each team collecting wins in their respective leagues.

The Mixed First team entertained Loughborough LTC and kept up their push for the Division One title with an emphatic 9-0 win over an under-strength visiting team.

Second pair of Tom Ellis and Sarah Diver and third pair of Ryan Parmar and Kim Stratford led the way, both pairs leaving just five games and first pairing of Tom Rowe and Jess Gadsby losing just seven games to complete a convincing win.

Results: Tom Rowe and Jess Gadsby won 8-3, 8-1, 8-3; Tom Ellis and Sarah Diver won 8-4, 8-0, 8-1; Ryam Parmar and Kim Stratford won 8-3, 8-0, 8-2.

The Mixed Second team travelled for a tough Division Two match at Rothley Firsts and returned with the points following a fine 6-3 win.

Each pairing collecting two wins apiece.

Results: Jonathan Sturmey and Maia Dunn won 8-6, 8-1 and lost 3-8; Sean O’Regan and Kim Stratford won 8-6, 8-7 and lost 8-7; Justin Horobin and Ellie Jenkins won 8-6, 8-2 and lost 6-8

The Mixed Third team entertained Market Harborough Seconds and completed a hat-trick of wins for the club with solid 6-3 win in their Division 5A match.

First pairing of Ollie Aley and Jessica Simpkin led the way with a convincing maximum three wins.

Teenager Liam Morrison, making his senior mixed debut, and partner Beth Lowe weighed with two excellent wins.

The third pairing of Richard Baxter and Sarah Medcalf collected one win and just losing out in two tie break sets to round off an impressive win.

Results: Ollie Aley and Jessica Simpkin won 8-2, 8-2, 8-1; Liam Morrison and Beth Lowe won 8-5, 8-6 and lost 1-8; Richard Baxter and Sarah Medcalf won 8-3 and lost 7-8, 7-8.

The Mens Vets team entertained a strong Gynsill team and went down by a 7-1 scoreline, with first pairing of Richard Baxter and Stuart Mullard collecting the solitary win.