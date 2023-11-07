Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's 8 & Under A team Juniors powered on in Division Two with two wins out of two.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lining up against Syston Northfields they kicked off with an excellent 12-4 win. Thomas Fairhurst and Cooper Fryday led the way with a maximum four wins with Toby Wildt collecting three wins and Luke Swann notching one.

Next up were Loughborough Town TC and the Melton youngsters continued to shine with a splendid 14-2 win. Toby Wildt and Cooper Fryday weighed in with four wins each with Thomas Fairhurst and debutant Henley Culpan notching three wins each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club's 8 & Under B team kept up the good work with two wins in their first round of matches in Divison Six.

Melton 8 & Under boys A - two wins out of two.

Their first match was against Market Bosworth and once again they turned in a super performance with an 12-4 victory. Thomas Fairhurst and Otis Bond both collected four wins with Henley Culpan collecting three wins and Stefan Inart one.

Their second match saw them up against Leicestershire TC and the youngsters kept up their impressive form to run out winners by a 12-4 scoreline again with each member of the team of Otis Bond, Stefan Inart, Hayden Curtis and Matthew Endecott all contributing three wins each.

The 9 & Under team also got their Division Three league matches off with a 4-1 win over Charnwood TC B team. Jake Billing collected two singles wins with Vinnie Watson collecting one victory and then the pair teamed up to take their doubles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club's 10 & Under Boys of Fergus Gallagher and Louie Suschitzky lost 3-0 at Charnwood in Division One.

The 12 & Under Boys entertained Oakham and went down to a narrow 2-1 defeat. Isaac Wotton lost his singles in a third set tie break before Joe Hill levelled by taking his singles. The lads battled hard in the doubles but were edged out in another third set tie break.