Tough week for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's seniors

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club's Senior teams all found the going tough in their latest week of league matches.

The Ladies over 40’s team in Div 3B will consider themselves to be the only bright spot when they entertained Victoria 2 at the Sports Village and shared a four all draw. But with the visitors only arriving with one pair the home side can be forgiven for thinking this was an opportunity lost in their first league match despite taking an extra point for the visitors failure to send a full team.

Skipper Natalie Clayton teamed up with Val White but found it hard to get into their normal stride and went down by a 6-0 6-0 score line and Bridget Ingle teamed up with Jill Woods who has been out of action for two years and they went down by a 6-2 6-1 score.

N.CLAYTON & V.WHITE W/O 6.0 6.0Lost 0-6 0-6

J.WOODS & B.INGLE W/O6-0 6-0 Lost 0-60-6

The Ladies first team travelled for a tough test against Champions in waiting Oadby 1 who have been boosted by the recruitment of several

Roundhill county players and when play had to be curtailed the home side had a 6-2 lead with Melton Skipper Charlie Griffin and Sarah Wright locked

At 7-7 in their final rubber against county team mates Amy Eastman and Tabitha Holmes which may need to be finished at a later date.

Skipper and of course County Captain Charlie and Sarah had already won both their matches so they will want to ensure they get a treble if this rubber is completed.

Jess Rowe continued her good form and partnering youngster Eve-Lilly Ellingham they took Jesse Fry and County player Charlotte Pollard to a tight 8-7 scoreline defeat.

S.WRIGHT & C.GRIFFIN Won 8-5Won 8-4 TBF7-7

J.ROWE & E. L. ELLINGHAM Lost 7-8Lost 2-8 Lost2-8

E.SORSKY & S.ROWE Lost 2-8Lost 1-8 Lost0-8

The Ladies second team could not add to their first match win and went down by a 3-6 scoreline when they entertained Northfields 2 in their Div 3A

fixture.

Skipper Carol Gilchrist was delighted to get Lucie Gaunt back into the team and teaming up together the pair took two wins.

Third pair of Laura Fretwell and Sarah Medcalf weighed in with a rubber but second pairing of Jess Simpkin and youngster Abi Hickling were unable to add to the score.

C.GILCHRIST & L.GAUNT Won 8-4Won 8-4 Lost5-8

J.SIMPKIN & A. HICKLING Lost 0-8Lost 1-8 Lost2-8

L.FRETWELL & S.MEDCALF Won 8-5Lost 5-8 Lost4-8

Disappointment for the Men’s Regional National Club League team when they entertained Lutterworth and went down in a tie break shootout after a 6-6 draw.

Skipper Ryan Parmar kept up his early season form with a dominant 6-0 6-2 win at number one and Niral Nana at number two had a super win over the

Dangerous Daniel Moore to put Melton two up before Liam Wright notched Melton’s third with a convincing 6-0 6-0 win. The visitors hit back with Tom Dryell finding his opponent just too hot to handle.

With a 3-1 lead going into the doubles Melton were in the driving seat but

The visitors had other ideas and Ryan and Tom went down by a 7-6 6-3 score before Niral and Liam lost out in a third set tie break to leave it a 3-3.

The visitors were now in the ascendency and notched the tie break shoot out to take the extra point.

R.PARMAR Won6-0 6-2

N.PARMAR Won4-6 6-4 7-5

L.WRIGHT Won 6-06-0

T.DRYELL Lost 0-60-6

R.PARMAR & T.DRYELL Lost 6-73-6

N.NANA & L.WRIGHT Lost4-6 6-4 0-1

The Men’s County National Club League second team had no better luck when they travelled to Market Harborough 1 for the first Div 2 fixture and went down by a 1-5 defeat and despite many lengthy rallies on a sweltering hot day Tom Ursell was the only winner for the club.

J.COX Lost 3-62-6

J.DURRANCE Lost0-6 0-6

T.URSELL Won 6-46-3

F.ORTU Lost 3-63-6

J.COX & F.ORTU Lost 1-61-6

T.URSELL & J.DURRANCE Lost4-6 2-6