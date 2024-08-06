It proved another tough week for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s senior league teams with three out of the four teams in action on the end of defeats with just the Men’s first team collecting a win to provide the one bright spot.

The Ladies first team travelled to play the powerful David Lloyd 1 team and were just edged out by a 5-4 scoreline, despite the efforts of skipper Charlie Griffin and partner Maia Dunn, who collected a maximum three wins.

Jess Rowe and Ellie Sorsky added a single win but the home side just held on to take the points.

(C. GRIFFIN & M. DUNN Won 8-0 Won 8-4 Won 8-4, E. SORSKY & J. ROWE Won 8-4 Lost 5-8 Lost 1-8, J. SIMPKIN & O. STEWART-HILLARD Lost 0-8 Lost 0-8 Lost 5-8).

The Ladies second team, battling hard to retain their Division 1B status, ravelled to Loughborough 1 and like their first team just lost out narrowly in a 5-4 defeat, despite having just two pairs available due to late injury withdrawals.

Skipper Carol Gilchrist and partner Olivia Stewart Hillard produced two wins and Danielle Wells and Laura Fretwell both collected two wins apiece.

(C. GILCHRIST & O. STEWART HILLARD Won 8-2 Won 6-4 Lost 1-8, D. WELLS & L. FRETWELL Won 8-0 Won 8-3 Lost 8-0).

The Men’s first team provided the bright spot of the week when they travelled to Rothley 2 for their Division 1 match and returned with the points after a 6-3 win with skipper Ryan Parmar and Ben Simpkin and Jake Beagle and James Rowe collecting three wins each.

(R. PARMAR & B. SIMPKIN Won 8-2 Won 8-0 Won 8-3, J. ROWE & J. BEAGLE Won 8-6 Won 8-2 Won 8-0 A. FREESTONE & J. COX Lost 1-8 Lost 0-8 Lost 2-8).

The Men’s second team travelled to Leicestershire D for their Division 3B fixture and were overwhelmed by a strong home team, going down by a 9-0 scoreline.

(T. URSELL & L. MORRISON Lost 1-8 Lost 1-8 Lost 2-8, D. BELCHER & M. ASHMAN Lost 0-8 Lost 1-8 Lost 6-8, C. TRACEY & H. CULPAN Lost 1-8 Lost 6-8 Lost 2-8).