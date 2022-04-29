Title number 30 for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club

Tennis news.

But unbeknown to them the Loughborough team had played an ineligible player and Melton’s score was altered by two points which meant that the club took the title, pipping Market Bosworth by just one point.

This brings the clubs title haul to 30 since the club was formed four years ago.

Results v Loughborough: J. Sturmey & N. Johnson won 7-4, J. Gadsby & K. Stratford won 12-1, J. Sturmey & J. Gadsby won 13-1, N. Johnson & K. Stratford won 6-0.

Players involved in the success were Jess Gadsby, Maia Dunn, Kim Stratford,

Sumitra Fox, Jess Simpkin, Simon Hawthorne, Justin Horobin, Jonathan Sturmey, Ger Cunningham, Neil Johnson and Ben Simpkin.

The second team were in action in their Division Two match against Hinckley Town and were in fine form running out 8-0 winners.

Jake Beagle and Tom Dryell teamed up to take the men’s doubles 8-3 before Jess Simpkin and Danielle Wells won their ladies’ doubles 7-4.

Jess then paired with Jake to win their mixed by a 6-4 score and Danielle and

Tom completed the resounding win with a 8-5 win.

This win puts the team up to fourth spot with just one match remaining against

third placed Desford.