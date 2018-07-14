Tilton and Lowesby CC take on holders in Burrough League Cup final

Have your say

Tilton and Lowesby CC will look to unseat Asian Sports when they meet in the Burrough League Cup final next week.

Sports are looking to retain the cup following last year’s win and have racked up the runs in reaching the final for the second year running.

The holders saw off Queniborough in the semi-finals, while Tilton knocked out Melton Mowbray.

The 18-overs-a-side final takes place at Barkby United’s Beeby Road ground on Friday, July 20, with a 6.15pm start.

Umpires will be Michael Lilley and Phil Palfreyman.