Thorpe Arnold CC beat rivals Sileby to strengthen top spot

Myles Hickman hit an unbeaten 169 as Division Two leaders Thorpe Arnold CC piled up their highest total in several seasons at Sileby.

The all-rounder shared an unbroken partnership of 198 with Mark Carnell to lay the platform for a comfortable 65-run win.

Thorpe faced a Sileby Second who had moved up to third place thanks to a four-match unbeaten run, and having lost the toss, the visitors were asked to bat first.

The reunited opening partnership of Dom Exton and Hickman faced a tricky few overs as the ball nipped around.

Exton was unlucky to get a faint edge to a slower ball and Richard Garner suffered similar misfortune when given out caught behind to a delivery he had avoided.

At 21-2, Kingsley Miller joined Hickman and the pair put on 94 until Miller was bowled for a well-made 43.

Carnell joined Hickman and the pair batted sensibly without any risks, while punishing the bad ball.

Hickman was now in full flow and reached his century in the 30th over as Sileby toiled in the field.

A short rain break reduced the overs to 43, but on returning to the crease, the pair continued to score freely and with ease.

Hickman carried his bat for a superb 169 not out, with Carnell unbeaten on 61 as Thorpe posted an imposing 312-3 from 43 overs.

It left Sileby’s openers needing to attack, but Hickman (3 for 55) and Pepperdine (2 for 53) took an early wicket each.

The remaining opener Willcocks batted well for 66, but once he was out the game petered out as Sileby lost their chance of reaching the target an closed on 237-6.

A strong performance by Thorpe which kept them 37 points clear at the top.

Thorpe: D. Exton 11, M. Hickman 169*, R. Garner 0, K. Miller 43, M. Carnell 61*, Extras 28. Total: 312-3.

Sileby: 237-6.

Bowling: M. Hickman 11-0-55-3; J. Pepperdine 11-1-53-2; K. Miller 8-3-29-0; L. Postle 8-0-48-1; T. Hirst 5-0-37-0.