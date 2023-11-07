The 40th Keyworth Turkey Trot half marathon - entries are open, star athletes to present prizes

Entries are now open for the Turkey Trot half marathon – a road race on the lanes of south Nottinghamshire to be held on the 10th of December.

This is one of Rushcliffe’s biggest annual community sporting events and this year is the 40th running, as always raising funds for the 1st Keyworth Scout Group, which is itself celebrating its 75th anniversary. Entry is open online through www.turkeytrot.org.uk.

The race has grown from about 150 entrants in 1983 to over a thousand, from all over the East Midlands and beyond, and the founding committee of organisers, many of whom still live in the village are delighted with its ongoing success and popularity in the running calendar.

To mark this year’s special occasion, international ultramarathon runner Tom Evans will present the winners’ trophies. We no longer give out turkeys, but again this year there will be additional perennial trophies for the fastest male and female runners from our home villages of Keyworth, Stanton-on-the-Wolds, Wysall, Willoughby and Widmerpool in memory of the TT's very good friend Steve Whitling.

Turkey Trot race start in 2021

As well as raising funds for the Scout Group, this year there will be a sponsored running team from the wonderful Maggie's cancer care centre at Nottingham City Hospital, who will also have a stall at the race HQ in South Wolds School.