Tennis club to host open day

Melton Mowbray TC youngsters

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club are busy gearing up for only their second open day since their formation.

On Saturday, March 26 there will be plenty of fun on and off the court.

Whether you have never played tennis before, played a little or just not played after a break, the club are offering you the chance to check out their Sports Village facilities free of charge.

All ages will get the chance to try their hand at serving, rallying, volleying and - everyone’s favourite - beating the club coaches.

The club are looking for the next Andy Murray and Emma Radacanu but more importantly are looking for new members of all ages who like the idea of playing tennis, enjoy sport, exercise and above all, having fun with friends.

The club prides itself on the fact that it caters at present for members of all ages and standards from four years to 80-plus.

Head coach Di Burdett will be heading up the day with coaches Brent Horobin and Ryan Parmar, plus an army of club members and volunteers.

Schedule: 10am-noon: primary school age children 4-10 years (two-hour session); 1pm-3pm: 11-17 years (two-hour session); 1pm-3pm adults (two-hour session).

All equipment will be supplied by the club but anyone coming is asked to wear trainers.

Prizes will be up for grabs and off the court there will be refreshments, a raffle, cake stalls, and a barbecue.