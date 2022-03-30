Tennis club open day hailed a success

Melton Mowbray TC held an open day.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s second Open Day turned out to be a wonderful success story with massive turnouts of both juniors and seniors, with fun being the essential ingredient with both.

With head coach Di Burdett, club coaches Ryan Parmar and Brent Horobin looking after the on-court sessions, visitors to the club were able to try their hand at tennis.

On court the trio were supported by an army of club volunteers of all ages, with the adults looking after court supervision and safety and many of the club’s junior section supplying the hitting, feeding with their seemingly endless energy levels.

The open day was a success.

Off the court parents of many of the club juniors provided a welcoming face to visitors and members alike, supplying refreshments to everyone plus running a cake stall and tombola.

Club chairman Justin Horobin provided further food on the barbecue and was kept busy throughout the day.

The morning session for primary school youngsters saw a huge turnout with 80-plus youngsters attending with ages ranging from three years to 10 years, with the bonus that at least two thirds of them were visitors to the club.

They were all given the opportunity to try their hand at serving, rallying forehands and backhands, volleys and beating the club coaches, plus a mini fitness court putting the youngsters through their paces.

After lunch 40 adults and teenagers turned out and again many of them new to the club.

After and hour of trying out all the different aspects of tennis strokes they were all keen to get back on court after refreshments, to try to beat the club coaches on a doubles court followed by two huge games of the traditional ‘bog of’ which has everyone involved and leads to lots of banter.

Prizes were awarded to the fastest girl on the fitness challenge with Olivia taking the prize, with the fastest boy prize going to William.

Best girl on the day, chosen by the coaches went to Dolly and the best boy was Jensen.

Overall view of the day from club chairman Justin Horobin and head coach Di Burdett was simply, a terrifically successful day with lots of hard work rewarded by a big turnout of first time visitors to the club and more members of all ages joining on the day.