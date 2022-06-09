Tennis club Jubilee tournament goes down to wire

Competitors enjoyed the Jubilee Tournament.

They were successful against Bridget Ingle’s team, just edging the contest by a 5-4 scoreline.

The format was best of nine games and sudden death decider at deuce.

The doubles saw Kay’s team just edge in front by a 2-1 scoreline.

Rob Grant and Dominic Halford got them off to good start with a narrow 5-4 win over Dave Owen and Graham Hall.

Ash Patel and Liam Morrison hit straight back with a 5-4 win over Neil Ingle and Kay Gibbon.

However, Mo Reza and Brent Horobin notched a 6-3 win over Chris Drewe and Bridget Ingle to put Kay’s team 2-1 ahead.

The second round saw Kay and Rob extend their team’s lead with a 6-3 win over Bridget and Dave Owen.

Mo Reza teamed up with Neil to take his second win.

Kay and Rob extended the lead with a 6-3 win over Bridget and Dave to put them 4-1, up before Graham and Liam hit back with a 5-4 win over Dominic and Brent.

It was drama all the way into the final round.

Ash and Dave scored a convincing 8-1 win over Mo and Rod.

Liam and Chris then gained a 6-3 win over Dominic and Neil to leave the tie perfectly balanced at 4-4.

It was appropriate the skipper Kay, partnered with the old coach Brent Horobin, was involved in the final rubber against Bridget and Graham.

Following a real ding-dong of a battle – which saw play swinging both ways – the score was tied at 4-4.

Kay and Brent just notched the final point to clinch a 5-4 rubbers win and ensure that her team won the honours with a narrow 5-4 overall team win.

It couldn’t have been much closer.