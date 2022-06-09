Tennis club Jubilee tournament goes down to wire

After three hotly contested rounds of matches, skipper Kay Gibbon’s team won the Saturday Jubilee Trophy at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club.

By Duncan Browne
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 4:00 am
Competitors enjoyed the Jubilee Tournament.
They were successful against Bridget Ingle’s team, just edging the contest by a 5-4 scoreline.

The format was best of nine games and sudden death decider at deuce.

The doubles saw Kay’s team just edge in front by a 2-1 scoreline.

Rob Grant and Dominic Halford got them off to good start with a narrow 5-4 win over Dave Owen and Graham Hall.

Ash Patel and Liam Morrison hit straight back with a 5-4 win over Neil Ingle and Kay Gibbon.

However, Mo Reza and Brent Horobin notched a 6-3 win over Chris Drewe and Bridget Ingle to put Kay’s team 2-1 ahead.

The second round saw Kay and Rob extend their team’s lead with a 6-3 win over Bridget and Dave Owen.

Mo Reza teamed up with Neil to take his second win.

Kay and Rob extended the lead with a 6-3 win over Bridget and Dave to put them 4-1, up before Graham and Liam hit back with a 5-4 win over Dominic and Brent.

It was drama all the way into the final round.

Ash and Dave scored a convincing 8-1 win over Mo and Rod.

Liam and Chris then gained a 6-3 win over Dominic and Neil to leave the tie perfectly balanced at 4-4.

It was appropriate the skipper Kay, partnered with the old coach Brent Horobin, was involved in the final rubber against Bridget and Graham.

Following a real ding-dong of a battle – which saw play swinging both ways – the score was tied at 4-4.

Kay and Brent just notched the final point to clinch a 5-4 rubbers win and ensure that her team won the honours with a narrow 5-4 overall team win.

It couldn’t have been much closer.

This was a super afternoon’s tennis with both team competing superbly despite the windy conditions.The winning team were Kay Gibbon, Mo Reza, Neil Ingle, Dominic Halford, Rob Grant and Brent Horobin.

