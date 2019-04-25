Syston RFC set for county cup double-header at Welford Road

Syston RFC will be looking to end a difficult league season with the considerable consolation of county silverware next week.

Having bounced straight back out of Midlands One east last year, Syston finished third-bottom of Midlands Premier despite a significant revival in the second half of the season.

But their campaign has one big test remaining when they head to Welford Road on Tuesday for the final of the Leicestershire RU County Senior Cup.

They will be favourites to win the cup for the second year running, but only marginally as they face opponents who finished just a handful of places lower down Midlands rugby’s pecking order.

Oadby Wyggs finished an impressive third in Midlands One east and just outside the promotion places, and put 50 points on Melton in last week’s high-scoring semi-final.

It will be a double-header for the club at Leicester Tigers’ famous home, with Syston’s young guns opening the cup double-header in the County Colts final against Market Harborough.

Tickets, bought in advance, cost £7 for adults, £3 for children and £5 for over 65s, or on the gate prices are £9 adults, £3 children, £6 over 65s.

Gates open at 5pm, with Colts kicking off at 6pm and seniors at 7.45pm.

For more details, and to book tickets, visit www.leicestershirerugbyunion.co.uk/news/county-cup-finals-2019