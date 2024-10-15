Results and Match Reports for Matchday # 4 .. games played on Friday 11th October

Match Reports Barrow Cons extended their unbeaten run to three games with a 2-2 draw at home to Syston Social Club .. consistent scoring throughout the side enabled them to come from 2-0 down to share the points. Wymeswold remain on top after also coming from 2-0 down away at Syston Cons B .. both sides retained their unbeaten start to the season but were below par in terms of scoring with Syston continuing to struggle for consistency on their home alley .. ultimately, sharing the points on the night felt like the right result with both teams guilty of faltering in the chase for legs they felt they should have won. There was another low scoring encounter at Queniborough where the notoriously unforgiving Horse & Groom alley served up the lowest aggregate score of the season with five of the eight legs totalling 20 or less .. accordingly, the draw seemed a fair result on the night with Jack Billing's excellent 25 proving the highest individual total of the match by a considerable margin. Carington Cons maintained their unbeaten start to the season but had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Top House .. the home team were in fact heavily outscored by the visitors on the night as illustrated in the 20 pin differential ( 33 vs 13) that saw them level the game up at 1-1 in the 2nd leg. Carington Arms continued their unbeaten start to the season with an excellent 3-1 win away at Syston Cons A .. having raced into a 2-0 lead, the visitors faltered briefly when failing to chase down 24 in the 3rd leg .. however, they recovered quickly to post an excellent 31 in the final leg which proved well beyond the home side and confirmed the victory which took them up to joint 3rd in the table.