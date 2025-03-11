Melton Mowbray Tennis Club mini and junior members enjoyed the early season sunshine at their weekly Saturday tennis sessions over the weekend.

Fifty youngsters from the age of four years to 16 turned out for their Saturday morning sessions under the guidance of club coach and stalwart Brent Horobin and assistants, teenagers Alfie Smith and Harry Dudman-Millbank.

With head coach Di Burdett away on duty with club performance player Harrison Culpan and coach Ryan Parmar having a well-earned break the long-serving statesman stepped in with the youngsters.

He was more than a little impressed with the overall attitude of the youngsters and their happy enthusiasm was inspiring when they were asked to try a few different exercises and of course the mini’s enjoyed their parents joining in their end of session fun game.

Youngsters at Melton Tennis Club's Saturday session.

The teenage group of boys that attend a later group are a credit to the club and coachs with their competitive attitude but always treating each other with fairness and respect.

The youngsters were followed by the Saturday Adult Superstars Group.

And this year's new captains Peter Lovegrove and Neil Ingle are already locked in another battle of wills.

Neil’s squad were 5-2 down going into Saturday's fixture but reduced the arrears following an excellent 6-3 win following a clean sweep in the last round to make it 5-3 overall with star man Dave Owen and Gareth Jones leading the way with three wins apiece.

In the overall individual scores Dave leads the way with 15, followed by John Little 14, Neil Ingle 12 and Gareth Jones 11 and with Bridget Ingle leading the ladies with 10 wins.

Off the courts, Justin Horobin, Peter Lovegrove, Wayne Mogg and team have been busy making adjustments to the clubhouse prior to the club Open Day on Saturday, 29th March and then into match practises and a full on summer tennis season with 10 senior and seven junior teams competing in over 100 matches between May and August .

The cluhouse water and toilet project is creeping nearer and nearer and the club understands that the green light is due to be flicked on by the council after an agonisingly slow three year battle with red tape from all areas of officialdom.