Melton's mixed first team finished third in Division One of the County Premiership and runners-up in the Mercury Cup Final to David Lloyd TC 5-4 after an epic five hour battle.

The Ladies first team finished third to winners Leicestershire A in the Premier Division and the Ladies second team finished sixth in Division 1B to winners David Lloyd 1.

The Men’s first team finished third to Winners Market Bosworth 1 in Division 1B and the Men’s second team also finished third in Division 2B behind winners Hinckley 1.

The Men’s Vets Over-40s finished runners-up to Rothley in Division Four and are promoted while the Ladies Vets Over-40s finished seventh in Division Five.

Players at this year's Melton Parents and Child tournament.

The second team finished third in Division 1B and the third Mixed team are in fifth place in Division 4B with one match remaining.

Ladies first team captain Charlie Griffin collected the County Closed Ladies Doubles Title and finished runner-up in the Mixed Doubles Final and also captained the Ladies County Team in Group 1 at Eastbourne.

Meanwhile the Juniors Under-eights finished top of Division Three with their team made up of Luke Swann, Cooper Fryday, Chris Bond, Otis Bond, Stefan Inhart, Toby Wildt and Thomas Fairhurst.

The U10 Team are also on top of Division Two North with their team members, Louie Suschitski, Fergus Gallagher, Oliver Peters and Jake Billing.

The 12 and Under Boys team finished third in Division Three East with the team of Evan Watson, Joe Hill, Harrison Culpan, Isaac Wotton and Arthur Watson.

The 14 and Under Boys finished top of Division Two North with the team made up of Ben England, Harrison Culpan, Liam Wollin, Issac Taylor, and Issaac Wotton.

The 16 and Under Boys team finished third in Division Two North with their team made up of Alfie Smith, Leo Dudman Millbank, Harry Dudman Millbank, Toby Wilson, Reuben Taylor, Frazer Jackson and Alex Galley.

The 18 and Under Boys team finished third in Division Two with their team made up of Adam Thornley, Ned Leivers, Alex Lucas and Billy Drewe.

Club chairman Justin Horobin said he was delighted with the playing members efforts again and said they are now gearing up for the start of the Winter League matches at both senior and junior level.