Successful Open Day for Melton Mowbray Tennis Club after big spring clean

In preparation for the day 30-plus Junior and Senior club members turned out the previous week to give the club a complete makeover.

The spring clean saw the clubhouse totally repainted inside and the outside revarnished and decking painted.

The equipment container had a complete paint over and courts were given a general tidy over along with the grass being strimmed to the entrance of the club.

Melton Tennis Club's successful Open Day.

Chairman Justin Horobin was delighted with the superb turnout for the spring clean and said that it once again highlighted the depth of good feeling at the club at all ages and levels.

The Open Day itself once again proved to be exhausting for everyone involved with over 50 primary school children turning out in the morning for the two hour session from 10am-noon.

The youngsters got to try their hand at every tennis shot in the book over the two hours, forehands, backhands, volleys, smashes, serves and rallying with the coaches and their tremendous band of junior and senior club members plus a fun fitness court.

There was praise for all the helpers but special mention for the junior hitters who never flagged for the two hours, making sure the visiting youngsters enjoyed their experience, which for many attending was their first try at tennis.

Tuition for youngsters at the Open Day.

The afternoon session was attended by teenagers and adults who thoroughly enjoyed beating the coaches in the last 30 minutes of the session.

The club took on a dozen new members on the day and several more have joined since the day so ir proved another successful effort by the club.

The cake stall and BBQ once again proved popular throughout the day and the club coffers were once again swelled by over £600.

May now sees the club set off on their Junior and Senior Summer Leagues and practises have been underway for some time.

Spring clean time at the tennis club ahead of the Open Day