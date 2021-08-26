Success for Hamilton TC Ladies side

The Hamilton Lady Vets.

Hamilton Tennis Club’s Ladies’ Veterans Second team ended their season with a 5-3 win against opponents Oadby Granville.

However, they just missed out on promotion this campaign.

They finished third in group four.

Lesley Greaves and Cindy Coulter won three sets against Oadby Granville while teammates Rosemary Gildove and Nicky Herbert won two.

The Ladies’ Veterans First team have struggled in group one.

They lost their latest match 8-0 against a strong Leicestershire side.

However, with one match to go there is still a chance for them to avoid relegation from the top group.

The Men’s Veterans First team got off to a shaky start.

They lost their first three matches.

However, they bounced back in style as they went on to win the next three contests.

The latest was an emphatic victory for the Hamilton quartet of Mark Ashman with Richard Physick and Doug Hacking with Craig Tracey.

They beat Houghton firsts 8-0.

They are now holding their own in group three, sitting mid-table with one match left of the current campaign.

The Men’s Veterans Second team have had a mixed season.

In their latest match Fred Berdej with Fraser Rabbit-Dalby and Graham Brown with Edwin Shufflebotham lost 8-0 against opponents Oakham.

They are currently fourth in group five.