Succceses in mixed league as Melton Mowbray Tennis Club prepares for open day

Tennis news.

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Winter mixed indoor teams had another successful weekend with their first team notching a resounding 8-0 win over Loughborough Town A in their Division One match and their second team collecting their second 4-4 draw against Loughborough Greenfields.

Neil Johnson and Ger Cunningham got the a team off to a good start with an 8-6 win in the men’s double’s and Jess Gadsby and Samitra Fox kept up the good work, winning the ladies’ by the same 8-6 score.

Samitra and Ger performed brilliantly to take their mixed doubles 8-2 before Jess and Neil rounded off the win with a 7-5 score.

This win put Melton up to up to second place in the league, just two points behind leaders Ashby Castle A but with a game in hand.

Results: N. Johnson & G. Cunningham won 8-6, J. Gadsby & S. Fox won 8-6, S. Fox & G. Cunningham won 8-2, J. Gadsby & N. Johnson won 7-5.

The second team got off to a bright start with Jake Beagle and Sean O’Regan taking the men’s doubles with a 12-4 scoreline. Greenfields hit back with their ladies pairing getting the better of Jess Simpkin and Kim Stratford by a 7-3 margin.

Jess and Sean went down in a really tight mixed doubles by a 6-5 score before Kim and Jake kept their nerve to clinch another tight rubber by a similar 6-5 score.

This result leaves the Melton team next to bottom of the league despite being unbeaten to date, but again with games in hand.

Focus at the weekend turns to the club’s open day on Saturday (March 26), where visitors of all ages are welcome to the club to try out tennis and have some fun, with all equipment supplied.

From 10am-noon there will be a two-hour session for primary school children and 1-3pm will be for 11-17-year-olds and adults, again for a two-hour session.

There will be refreshments available plus a barbecue, tombola, a cake stall and prizes to be won.