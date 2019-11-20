Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Sue strikes gold in final qualifier

Have your say

Despite prolonged rain and flooding throughout the area, Stoke Rochford Golf Club was in fantastic condition for the last ladies’ qualifying competition of the season.

This year’s Golden Jubilee Trophy winner, Sue Booth (82-12=71) was presented with her prize and personal gift by competition founder Ruth Greenfield.

Pam Watson was second with a score of 86-9=77, just ahead of third-placed Lara Manton (93-15-78).

The gross prize went to Penny Hallam for her round of 84.

Lady captain Karen Rawson also presented the 50-Up Cup prizes played for last month.

Pauline Haggerty won with 83-14=69), well clear of runner-up Pam Watson (85-8-77) and third-placed Carol Hamilton (99-21-78). The best gross round was Sue Booth’s 85.

* Stoke Rochford GC seniors’ latest Winter Warmer competition was a 33-24-15 team stableford.

Glorious sunshine brought out a field of 43 which was topped by the team of John Booth, John Wright and Barry Gaunt with a score of 83 points.

Darrell Knight, Brian Ayto and Brian Keightley were just one point back in second, and third place went to Steve Major, John Martindale and Graham Manton (81pts) after a countback.

After four legs of this winter-long competition, John Booth remains the overall leader with 14 points.

Darrell Knight is his closest challenger with 11, with Charles Donnison and Greg Ewart both a 10 point further adrift.

Brian White and Reg Hughes each have four single points and lead the Slack Goblet.