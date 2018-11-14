Stilton Striders: Thompson wins age group in Leicester 5k

Have your say

Melton running club, the Stilton Striders, took part in the first round of the Leicester 5k Winter Series, a midweek race of two laps around Victoria Park.

With bottles of wine up for grabs for category winners, Alan Thompson finished first vet, and seventh overall in 19min 16secs.

Next back for the Striders was Nicola Taylor (21.49) in 27th, followed by Michelle Farlow (22.42) in 31st, and Vicki Lowe (23.27) in 40th.

* A large group of Striders joined more than 500 runners for the Seagrave Wolds Challenge, a 16-mile, mainly off-road event, starting and finishing in Seagrave.

Katie Hateley was first back for Stilton in 40th place in 2hr 07min 57secs, with John Houghton a little way back in 2.28.16 for 131st.

Other Striders results: 157 Dan Valencia 2.32.30, 186 Abi Arnott 2.39.48, 208 Rich Gray 2.44.36, 237 Dan Giblett 2.55.13, 238 Tam Nicol 2.55.14, 239 Dan Howley 2.55.14, 254 Rebecca Forester 2.59.08, 256 Sarah Lawrence 2.59.11, 258 Jacqui Riley 2.59.19, 306 Mark Stoneley 3.12.09, 307 Helen Plant 3.12.09, 372 Ashley Jackson 3.32.03.