Stilton Striders out in force at Desford 5

Stilton Striders pair Natalie Teece and Matt Gayton continued their spring marathon preparations when they travelled to London for the Lee Valley Half-marathon.

Natalie had another excellent run, completing the race in a new personal best time of 1hr 24min 47secs to finish second lady and 27th overall.

Matt was not far behind, turning in another good run and clocking 1.31.36 for 45th place.

* A large group of Striders travelled to Desford for the second leg of the Leicestershire Road Running League on Sunday, the Desford 5.

First back for the Melton club was Jason Barton in an excellent eighth place in 28min 30secs, ahead of Luke Eggleston who was 48th in 30.50.

Alan Thompson also finished inside the top 100, crossing the line 69th in 31.55.

Just five seconds separated clubmates Darren Glover (130th - 34.20), and Ian Drage (132nd – 34.25).

They were followed by Julie Bass (216th – 37.00), Vicki Lowe (248th – 38.18), Rebecca Forester (348th – 42.02), Jacqui Riley (352nd – 42.17), Nick Pryke (373rd – 42.53), Ray Walker (395th – 43.40), Celia Brown (416th – 44.18), Vanessa Walker (427th – 44.40), Alison Wilson (431st – 44.58), and Liz Parkinson (493rd – 49.13).