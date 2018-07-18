Stilton Striders on form at sweltering Whissendine 6ix

A new name was added to the list of Whissendine 6ix winners as Brian Corley headed a sweltering edition of the annual race on Friday evening.

Corley, a member of the Peterborough-based Bushfield Joggers, finished the undulating six-mile course in 34min 09secs, around half-a-minute ahead of Stilton Strider Jason Barton. He in turn pushed Phil Martin (Peterborough Athletics) into third place by just three seconds.

Hannah Chapman (Peterborough Athletics) took the women’s top prize, finishing 17th overall of the 261 finishers in 39.49.

A large group of Striders made the short trip to the 33rd edition of the race which followed the outskirts of the Stapleford Park estate before heading back to Whissendine for the finish on the village green.

The Melton club claimed four places in the top 20, with newcomer Tom Peacock ninth in 37.19, Alan Thompson 14th in 38.47, and Andy Nicholls clocking a new personal best of 39.51 for 19th.

Striders results: 2 Jason Barton 34min 42secs, 9 Tom Peacock 37.19, 14 Alan Thompson 38.47, 18 Andy Nicholls 39.51 (PB), 26 Mark Ashmore 40.46, 39 Darren Glover 42.51, 42 Clive Kent 43.22, 45 Paul Jacobs 44.10, 57 Julie Bass 45.25, 61 Michael Cooke 45.37, 70 Christie Jones 46.24, 71 Michelle Farlow 46.44, 74 Richard Gray 47.01, 83 Dan Giblett 47.46, 89 Lou Houghton 48.47, 99 Greeba Heard 49.47, 105 Abi Arnott 50.03, 106 Sharon Eshelby 50.06, 113 Daniel Howley 50.47, 116 David Hall 50.52, 134 Sarah Lawrence 52.32, 135 Jacqui Riley 52.32, 143 Nicola Dolphin-Rowland 53.20, 148 Colin Miles 54.05, 197 Kathy Walsh 58.38, 211 Emma Hope 59.56, 213 Marie Kennedy 60.00, 216 Anne Craddock 60.46, 219 Tam Nicol 61.23, 220 Steph Nicol 51.24, 245 Nigel Mee 66.37, 246 Helen Benzie 66.38, 257 Jenny Kent 74.06, 258 Laura Peacock 74.07.