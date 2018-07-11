Stilton Striders: Chris returns after 12-year break

Have your say

The Stilton Striders have been competing in several summer evening series around the region.

In the Watermead Challenge, a flat five-mile race around Watermead Country Park, near Syston, Ross Jackson was first back for the Striders and 63rd in a field of almost 300, in 36min 41secs.

The Stilton Striders group at the Hucklow fell face EMN-181007-181654002

Greeba Heard was next back for the Melton club in 98th (39.23), followed by Ray Walker (104th – 39.42), Liz Goodbourn (138th – 42.08), Vanessa Walker (191st – 44.39), Kirsty Nicholls who was 200th in her first race for the club (45.12), and Ashley Jackson (292nd – 52.05).

* The Holme Pierrepont Grand Prix featured four races in 10 days, starting with the Rushcliffe 4-mile.

First back for Striders, and completing all four races, was Chris Genes, returning to running after 12 years and finishing 201st in 32min 21secs.

Close behind were Ray Walker (204th – 32.24), Nick Pryke (201st – 32.28), and Vanessa Walker (301st – 36.43).

Chris Genes is back racing after 12 years and a hip replacement EMN-181007-181715002

Chris was again quickest Strider at the Holme Pierrepont 10k, crossing the line 239th in 52.23, again just ahead of Ray Walker (240th – 52.25), and Vanessa Walker (288th – 56.03).

Chris then finished 193rd at the Embankment 5k in 23.25 and then 200th at the Colwick 5-mile in 40min 50secs.

Also at Colwick, Ray Walker was 214th in 41.13, and Vanessa Walker was 281st in 45.13.

* A gruelling challenge awaited the Stilton Striders who headed to the Peak district for the fourth round of the Accelerate Gritstone series – the Hucklow Fell Race.

The race featured more than 1,100ft of ascent in the 10k route, but first back for Striders, in 26th place, was Michael Atton in 57min 44secs.

He was followed by Paul Geeson (48th – 1hr 01min 13secs), Katie Hateley (55th – 1.02.14), Ian Drage (62nd – 1.05.01), John Houghton (69th – 1.06.58), Celia Bown (112th – 1.31.20), and Kaye Mead (113th – 1.42.11).

* A trio of striders took part in a sweltering Lincoln 10k among more than 3,700 finishers.

Luke Eggleston was a fine 60th in 38min 11secs, ahead of clubmates Matt Gayton, who was 264th in 44.41, and Julie Bass who finished second in her category, and 418th overall, in 46.39.

* Alan Thompson raced the Hoka Owston Ferry 10k, near Scunthorpe, and continued his good form to finish 22nd in 40.35.