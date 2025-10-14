Former World Bowls Champion the special guest at Melton charity evening

Melton & District Indoor Bowls Club (M&D IBC) held a Charity Sportsman’s Dinner and Auction Evening with a very special guest on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening was in aid of club president Hazel Armstrong’s chosen charity for the year, Guide Dogs for the Blind, and more than 75 people attended, raising £1,107 for the charity.

The auction included a World Championship jacket donated by special guest, Greg Harlow, the English international indoor bowls player and former World Champion, and a signed Bowls World Championship shirt donated by Potters Resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A raffle included a number of prizes generously donated by local businesses and Hazel and husband David extended a huge thank-you to everyone who attended and to all those local companies and club members who supported the fund raising.

Former World Champion Greg Harlow with members of Melton & District Indoor Bowls Club.

Guests included Guide Dogs’ Representative Leonie Seymour-Milson, the Mayor of Melton Borough, Siggy Atherton, and her husband, Councillor Ian Atherton.

Leonie Seymour-Milson introduced her guide dog, Sage, and gave an overview of the work of the Guide Dogs charity.

It costs over £35,000 to train a guide dog fully so that it can have a working partnership of six to eight years, after which the dog enjoys a well-earned retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are never enough dogs to meet the needs of those who could benefit, so every penny raised makes an important contribution.

Mayor Atherton met members of the club, taking a special interest in the junior members who were present and learning about the club’s projects, for which she offered her support.

Harlow was the guest speaker for the evening.

He rose to a world ranking of number one in 2006, winning his first World Indoor Bowls title in 2007 in the Mixed Pairs with Jo Morris.

He won the World Indoor Bowls Championship in 2010, the Men’s Pairs with Nick Brett in 2014 and the Open Pairs, also with Nick Brett, in 2020, as well as many other national and international titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harlow gave an inspirational and entertaining talk on his career in indoor bowling, then took questions from the floor.

Before the dinner, he spent a couple of hours with some of the club’s junior members, seeing the type of training that Erica Warrington and her fellow coaches carry out with Melton’s thriving and successful junior section, encouraging the juniors and giving them the benefit of his experience.

Three of Melton's Junior Club members have been invited to attend trials for the England U18 team at Northampton - Naomi Eaves, Abigail Eaves and Zac Stevenson-Wheeler.

Harlow took the opportunity to encourage them and, after speaking with Naomi and Abigail, he said: “I could be standing here with future champions.”