South Notts League: Belvoir CC fall short at Kimberley

On a day which seemed to belong to big-scoring batsmen, the highest honours went to two bowlers – Belvoir’s Joe Bottomley (5 for 45) and Kimberley’s Jon Terry (5 for 43).

Bottomley’s key weapons were pace and bounce, while Terry used guile and flight, but most impressive was their ability to stick to a task made tough by Kimberley’s Adeel Arshad (111) and Archie Moore (67), and Lewis Dann (94) and Jake Fisher (54) for Belvoir.

Kimberley batted first and reached 62-3 from 20 overs, with wicketkeeper Ryan Lewis taking two catches.

Hassan Chaudry (40) and Arshad added 60, while upping the run rate despite tight bowling from Olly Elson and Danny Gibson.

Having taken 55 balls for his half-century, Arshad shifted gear with a sparkling second fifty in only 20 balls.

Moore joined the barrage of boundaries, hitting eight sixes and 18 fours between them as they put on 167 at almost two runs a ball.

Both perished in successive overs before Bottomley came back for a third spell, taking 3 for 14 before Neville ran out the last man with a direct hit as the hosts posted 301.

Kimberley’s opening bowlers pegged Belvoir back to 35-3, leaving Fisher and Dann to consolidate the innings while still scoring at nearly seven per over.

Fisher mixed aggression with common sense in a 117-run fourth-wicket stand, added in 100 balls.

Dann built his innings around a steady, but busy start, before increasing the pace mixing 32 singles with numerous boundaries and three towering sixes.

Elson added 24 in a 55-run stand for the fifth wicket, and at 207-4 Belvoir needed 95 from 14 overs.

But Adam Majid struck twice to remove Dann and Elson in successive overs before Terry returned to take 4 for 7 and bowl the visitors out for 223, 78 runs short.