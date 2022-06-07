Sign up for Leicestershire Tennis Festival and Senior County Championships

Tennis news. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Tournament runs from Saturday, July 23 until Sunday, July 31.

Play is held during the day at the two weekends, with evening play Monday to Friday.

Tournament committee chairman Alison Ison said “After the Covid lockdowns, causing the 2020 event to be cancelled, we at Tennis Leicestershire were unsure as to what level of support we would achieve on the event’s return last year.

“We were very pleased to see that the support remained and the 2021 event was, for the ninth time in the last 10 staging’s of the event, the largest county event in the country.

"The one other year saw us second in size.

“One thing we at Tennis Leicestershire understand, and that is you have to keep looking forward.

"We held an exhibition wheelchair event last year, and this year wheelchair tennis is being introduced in both singles and doubles draws.

“Other new draws in both singles and doubles this year will be novice events.

"The Lawn Tennis Association wants to get as many people as possible playing tennis, and this is a way of introducing players to the sport.

“A novice player is someone who is either brand new to playing the game as a member at a tennis club, or is not a club member but plays at local park courts."

All details, including how to enter, can be found on the tournament website www.leicstennischamps.co.uk.