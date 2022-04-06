Sign up for free session at Hamilton Tennis Club

Hamilton TC will host a SheRallies event on Sunday.

There’s still time for women and girls of all ages to sign up for a free tennis session on Sunday.

Hamilton Tennis Club coach Libby Duncan is organising a SheRallies event at the club based in Tennis Ave, off Sandy Lane, Melton.

Judy Murray is behind the initiative which aims to empower and expand the number of women and girls coaching and playing tennis across the UK.

Libby said: “Girls and women aged from four to 94 of all abilities are welcome.

“As well as introducing them to tennis skills there will be lots of fun activities.

“They don’t need to bring anything with them - all equipment will be provided.”

The session will run from 12-2pm and booking is essential.