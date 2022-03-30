Young Melton Mowbray RFC players excel at County Cup

Youngsters competed in the County Cup

Sunday saw the County Cup played at Vipers RFC for the under nine and 10 age groups.

It was a really well organised tournament and the weather was on side too.

Each and every child representing Melton Mowbray Rugby Club put in their all amongst tough opposition from across the county.

Although there were no outright winners in the mini cups, the players should be truly proud of themselves.

They were marked on both a try score system and etiquette - coming out on top in both.

The teams also won the majority of their games across the age groups with just a couple of losses and draws from a total of 18 games.

Meanwhile, Huntingdon and District received a home walkover when they were due to host Melton’s First XV on Saturday.

Melton return to Midlands 3 East (South) action on Saturday at home to Luton.

They currently sit fifth in the table with Luton seventh.