Vixens preparing for county cup competition

The Vixens get a pep talk.

Melton Mowbray Rugby Club’s under 13 Vixens hosted two teams on Sunday.

The girls took on a mixed team from Leicester Forest and Market Bosworth and also a full team from Market Harborough.

The Leicestershire girls’ teams are in their final stages of preparation for the inaugural U13 Girls County Cup which will be held at Burton Road on Sunday.

The games were a great warm up for the tournament but with the Vixens not in their usual dominating form there is some work to do at training tonight.

New Simla restaurant have contributed to the kit and tour fund.