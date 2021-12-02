Vixens impress at Oakham, team welcoming new players

The Vixens.

Melton Mowbray Rugby Club’s under 13 Vixens were back in action on Sunday, travelling to take on the recently formed Oakham Owls.

The girls played two games and both teams delighted the spectators with a passionate display of rugby.

Oakham had some fantastic players who really challenged the Vixens, but the girls were able to change their tactics to neutralise the threat and release their own runners to build up the try count.

Coaches’ player of the week was Faith who, despite being a newcomer, had a fantastic game.

Players’ player of the week was Megan who was totally fearless and encouraged the team to read the game and adapt.

The girls will return to their Burton Road HQ this Sunday to further hone their skills before taking on the well respected Kesteven RFC the following week.