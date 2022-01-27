Unbeaten season continues for Melton Mowbray rugby girls

Another win for the girls.

Melton Mowbray Rugby Club’s under 13 girls continued their unbeaten season on Sunday.

The side travelled to Lutterworth on a cold and dreary afternoon to face a combined team from Lutterworth and Market Harborough.

Easily the toughest game they’ve played so far, some of the newer girls were surprised by the ferocity of the opposition and the teams were level at the half time break.

After the team talk the girls adjusted their approach which paid off quickly, delivering three consecutive tries within minutes of the restart.

Players’ player of the week was new recruit Mackenzie who played in her first match after having trained only twice with the team.

Coaches’ player of the week was Evie, who was an awesome force, dominating the centre of the pitch throughout the game.